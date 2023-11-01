Home » Former Soccer Star Iván René Valenciano Arrested in the United States After Car Accident Under the Influence of Alcohol
Former Soccer Star Iván René Valenciano Arrested in the United States After Car Accident Under the Influence of Alcohol

Former Soccer Star Iván René Valenciano Arrested in the United States After Car Accident Under the Influence of Alcohol

Former Colombian soccer player, Iván René Valenciano, was involved in a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to his wife, Ety Parada. In a conversation with SEMANA, Parada clarified that Valenciano had a couple of beers before the incident but denied any involvement with drugs. She explained that Valenciano was cut off by another vehicle, which caused the collision. Parada insisted that her husband was not to blame for the accident, as the other car was traveling at a high speed.

Valenciano, who was detained in Weston, Florida, asserted that the arrest was due to his intoxication from alcohol, and not drugs. He is expected to be released after a 24-hour detention period. Parada also revealed that Valenciano has been distraught and has even sought medical attention due to the emotional distress caused by the situation. She expressed her disappointment in people making negative comments about her husband and emphasized that everyone makes mistakes, even public figures.

Interestingly, Valenciano had recently announced a new project in the United States, focused on developing young soccer players. He aimed to create a soccer development and training club in Florida, aimed at nurturing talent and helping aspiring players become professionals with the guidance of Fifa agents. Valenciano had been sharing updates about his academy on his social media accounts before the arrest occurred.

The arrest of the former soccer player has generated shock throughout Colombia, with many expressing their support for Valenciano while others criticize his actions. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and Valenciano’s case has prompted a discussion about the responsibility of public figures and the consequences of their actions.

