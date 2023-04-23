Former Vice World Champion Pilhatsch ends her career – sport.ORF.at

Styrian Caroline Pilhatsch swam the last race of her career on Sunday. The ATUS Graz Trophy was the end for her in her hometown, her greatest success was in December 2018 in Hangzhou in China the silver at the short course world championships over 50 m backstroke. At world championships, only Markus Rogan and Felix Auböck from the ranks of the Austrian Swimming Association (OSV) did better with gold. Pilhatsch completed police training parallel to his career and then started regular service.

The decision to draw a line has recently been made, the 50s training could no longer be satisfactorily integrated alongside the job. “It has developed in such a way that it cannot be done on the side,” said the 24-year-old. In addition, she does not have a training group in Graz, from where she certainly does not want to leave. A constant trip to Frankfurt to her coach Dirk Lange was not an issue. In terms of sport, things haven’t always gone so well lately. “It was also a lot with the environment and the associations, where I always had difficulties being taken seriously.”