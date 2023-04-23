Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 23 April 2023, live Liège / Bastogne / Liège, Calcio Serie C

As in every weekend, Sunday 23 April 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with interim guide by Marco Franzelli. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 15:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Northern Classics 2023: Liège / Bastogne / Liège (live)

from Liège [Belgio]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

ore 17:20 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: Sunday Dribbling (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Paola Ferrari

ore 18:05 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Evening on Sunday (live)

from studio SR8 – Rome

ore 18:25 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: 90th Minute (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

Lead: Marco Lollobrigida – Guests: MArco Tardelli and Daniele Adani

ore 22:40 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – La Domenica Sportiva (live)

from the TV2 studio – Milan

Lead: Alberto Remedy – In studio: Claudio Marchisio, Carolina Morace, Lia Capizzi and Anna Quiles

TODAY ON RAISPORT (SATELLITE, DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL, TIVUSAT)

Rai Sport HD schedule for Sunday 23 April 2023

06:00 Men’s Volleyball: SuperLega Semifinal #4: Allianz Milano – Cucine Luba Civitanova (rerun)

from the Allianz Cloud in Milan

commentary: Maurizio Colantoni and Andrea Lucchetta

ore 07:00 News – TG Sport Mattina (live)

07:30 Orientation: Vieste/Foresta Umbra (repeat)

from Umbra Forest [Foggia]

Telecronaca: Gianfranco Benincasa

08:20 am Wrestling : European Championships 6th Day – Finals Greco-Roman Wrestling (postponed until 22/4)

from Zagreb [Croazia]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Andrea Minguzzi

ore 11:20 Cycling – The Northern Classics 2023: Liège / Bastogne / Liège | Female (live)

from Liège [Belgio]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

13.00 Diving: Absolute Winter Championships Finals 2nd Day (repeat on 22/4)

from Turin

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Oscar Bertone

ore 14:20 Football: Serie C 38th day Group B Siena – Virtus Entella (live)

from the Artemio Franchi stadium in Siena

commentary: Giuseppe Galati and Andrea Mantovani

Fieldside and interviews: Stephen Pirozzi

ore 16:30 Diving: Absolute Winter Championships Finals 3rd Day (direct)
from Turin
commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Oscar Bertone

from Turin

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Oscar Bertone

19:30 Cycling: On the roads of Marco Pantani (delayed)
from Carpegna [Forli/Cesena]

from Carpegna [Forli/Cesena]

ore 20:25 Volleyball Serie A1 Women 2022/23 – Playoff Quarter #3: Milan – Casal Maggiore (live)

from Monza

commentary: Marco Fantasia and Giulia Pisani

11.00 pm Wrestling: European Championships Day 7 – Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling Finals (delayed)

from Zagreb [Croazia]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Andrea Minguzzi

02:00 Football: Serie C 38th day Group B Siena – Virtus Entella (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 11:10 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Diving: Absolute Winter Championships 3rd day (direct)

from Turin

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Oscar Bertone



from Turin commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Oscar Bertone ore 14:30 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Cycling – Northern Classics 2023: Liège / Bastogne / Liège (live)

from Liège [Belgio]

commentary: Stefano Rizzato, Stefano Garzelli, Ettore Giovannelli

ore 17:00 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)
Wrestling: European Championships Day 7 – Women's Wrestling Finals (live)
from Zagreb [Croazia]
commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Andrea Minguzzi

Wrestling: European Championships Day 7 – Women’s Wrestling Finals (live)

from Zagreb [Croazia]

commentary: Tommaso Mecarozzi and Andrea Minguzzi

SPORT ON THE RADIO:

Sport Sunday on April 23 on Rai Radio1 will be presented by Guido Ardone from 12.25 and, from 18.00 conducted by Nico Forletta. In the lineup football, basketball and cycling. Opening presentation of the sports day and line in Empoli for the advance of Serie A at 12.30, Empoli-Inter (report by Giuseppe Bisantis and Massimo Orlando). During the first part, updates from Manuel Codignoni for the cycling Liège-Bastogne-Liège. At 15.00 “All football minute by minute”, leads Filippo Corsini. In the lineup, the matches of the 31st round of A (Monza-Fiorentina and Udinese-Cremonese) and, from 16.15, the postponements of B: Pisa-Bari and Ternana-Venice. At the end of the games, interviews from the changing rooms, slow motion and comments from Fulvio Collovati and Filippo Grassia. At 18.00 space for the postponement of A Milan-Lecce (radio commentary by Daniele Fortuna) and for the match of the top basketball championship Virtus Bologna-Dinamo Sassari (Massimo Barchiesi). At 20.30, presentation of the big match Juventus-Naples (with Francesco Repice and Stefano Tallia), kick-off at 20.45. In the aftermath, until closing at 11.30 pm, listeners’ questions, to which Beppe Dossena and Filippo Grassia will answer.

