Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire accident treated 39 injured and 4 critically ill at the hospital_Hangzhou Net

39 injured and 4 critically ill were treated in Beijing Changfeng Hospital in a fire accident

CCTV news client news reporter learned from relevant departments in Beijing that as of 14:00 on April 21, there were still 39 injured and sick people in the “4.18” Changfeng Hospital fire accident being treated in the hospital. Among them, 4 were in critical condition, 17 were in severe condition, and 18 were in stable condition.

The average age of the four critically ill patients was 82.3 years old, and most of them suffered from basic diseases such as cardiac insufficiency, hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, cerebral infarction, and ventricular aneurysm.

The average age of the 17 seriously injured patients was 74.5 years old, and most of them suffered from basic diseases such as lung cancer, kidney cancer, secondary epilepsy, chronic bronchitis, chronic heart failure, and Parkinson’s syndrome.

In order to fully treat the wounded and sick, Beijing coordinated the deployment of high-quality medical resources throughout the city, concentrated elite experts, and utilized the advantages of professional disciplines to coordinate the work of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Peking University People’s Hospital, Chaoyang Hospital, Xuanwu Hospital, and Jishuitan Hospital. National and municipal experts in the disciplines of critical illness, respiratory, cardiology, endocrinology, orthopedics, etc., are stationed in the treatment hospital, consult on-site one by one, formulate individual diagnosis and treatment plans, and treat critically and seriously ill patients with one policy and one special class.

At 12:57 on April 18, the Beijing Fengtai District Fire Rescue Detachment received the police, and a fire broke out in the east building of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital. 29 people were killed, including 26 hospitalized patients, 1 nurse, 1 nursing worker, and 1 family member of the patient. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Jing)