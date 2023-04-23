Home » Elections, Giunta indicates his deputy mayor, he is the former M5S deputy Ficara
Elections, Giunta indicates his deputy mayor, he is the former M5S deputy Ficara

Elections, Giunta indicates his deputy mayor, he is the former M5S deputy Ficara

The centre-left mayoral candidate of Syracuse, Renata Giunta, indicated her deputy mayor: she is the former national parliamentarian of the M5S and former vice president of the Transport Commission of the Chamber, Paolo Ficara. The balance in the coalition A move that tends…

