“Formula 1 can become number one in the United States within five years”, assures Günther Steiner

Haas drivers behind an Aston Martin single-seater during the Miami Grand Prix, May 8, 2022. MARK THOMPSON / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stayed a long time unknown land for formula 1 (F1), the United States becomes the promised land. On Sunday May 7, the first of the three American Grand Prix now on the calendar takes place in Miami (Florida) – before the United States Grand Prix in Austin (Texas, October 22) and that of Las Vegas (Nevada, November 18). ). Boss of Haas, the only American team on the circuit, the Italian Günther Steiner – erected as a media character by the documentary series Formula 1 : Drive to Survive, from Netflix – evokes the flourishing popularity of the discipline across the Atlantic. And refutes the idea of ​​having neglected the American identity of his team.

Read also: With “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”, Netflix puts F1 in pole position

Are you surprised by the development of Formula 1 in the United States?

It’s amazing how much Formula 1 is growing in America, how recognized it is now compared to just five years ago. Previously, the Americans I spoke to about my work in F1 remained indifferent; now, the reactions are enthusiastic: “You’re in F1, that’s great! » The popularity of the discipline has grown incredibly over the past few years.

Much has been made of the success of the Netflix series to explain this popularity. What do you think ?

It’s a combination of things. The Netflix series helped a lot, that’s for sure. And she benefited indirectly from a favorable period: during the Covid-19 pandemic, people were more at home and started watching. But it must also be said that Liberty Media [propriétaire américain de la F1 mondiale], since his takeover of F1, has put a lot of effort and resources into social networks to make the discipline more popular. Before, these modern communication tools were a bit neglected.

If the United States took time to convert to F1, they are a country of motor sports with disciplines such as stock car, organized by Nascar, or Indycar. Is F1 better than its local rivals?

F1 is different from Nascar [National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing] or Indycar, but there is room for everyone in the United States. And formula 1 is working better: when you look at the audiences, Nascar remains number one right now, but Indycar is falling behind. If we continue to do a good job, F1 can become the dominant motor sport in the United States.

For the first time, there are three Grands Prix in the United States this season. Is there room for more?

We’ve gone from zero races ten years ago to three races this season, that’s enough for now. Let’s not be too enthusiastic, let’s stabilize our achievements and then see what is the next step to take.

These races must attract a lot of people each time. And then we still need to improve the TV ratings and when we have reached that goal, then there will be room for another race. We must never forget how huge the United States is… Look at the number of races in Europe this season [9 sur 23].

A Grand Prix in Miami, what does that represent?

It’s Miami! It is one of the most exciting cities. Everyone wants to attend this race, be part of this great barnum and have fun. People are happy and excited. The race promoter knows what he has to offer the public. It’s not just a car race that lasts two hours… The city is booming. Miami is such that if you organize a great event there, people respond.

Your owner is the American Gene Haas but you have factories in Europe, foreign pilots. Hasn’t the Haas team neglected its American identity too much in the past?

It’s not that we neglected it, it’s more that when we started there was no point in having an American identity. [Gene] Haas entered F1 to have a global platform, not to stay on the national stage. It’s the same for example for our sponsor Moneygram. Of course, their leaders are happy to sponsor an American team but they want to use Formula 1 to make themselves known internationally.

Afterwards, it is true that F1 is of growing interest in the United States. This automatically attracts more American companies. A new sponsor [Chipotle Mexican Grill] joined us in February. A growing American market and access to global visibility is what our team can offer thanks to our participation in this international competition.

Haas team boss Günther Steiner at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

There is only one American driver in F1, Logan Sargeant (Williams), who made his debut this season. Is it one of your desires to hire one at Haas in the future?

We take the best two we can get. And if he’s an American, that would be a very good thing, but I don’t recruit a pilot based on his passport. Of course having a good American driver would make the popularity of F1 even crazier in the United States. But I don’t know if an American pilot is ready to win today.