Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda also helps shovel mud from the streets of Faenza

From the fastest paved track in the world to streets flooded with mud and debris. Up until a couple of days ago he was preparing for the umpteenth race weekend on the asphalt of the Imola track. But the flood changed everything and now the road ahead Yuki Tsunoda, a Formula One driver, is just a river of mud in a race against time, which this time is worth lives. He and his AlphaTauri team mates are currently helping to shovel and clean up the streets of Faenza, near Ravenna. “After a horrible night the city is badly hit: dust, mud, and the smell of petrol everywhere. Currently people are struggling to find food and especially places where to stay, after many have been evacuated from their homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated, no matter how big or small the donation is”, writes the Japanese driver on his social profiles, posting photos of him, with a sweatshirt, shovel and boots, in a street in the town of Ravenna. After the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix, Tsunoda decided not to return to Japan and he remained in Faenza where he has lived for two years, to help his adopted city along with some staff members. Together they rolled up the sleeves of the overalls with the team’s logos, starting to help the residents remove the mud after the evacuation from the circuit paddocks and then the final postponement of the race had been ordered in recent days.