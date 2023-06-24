His heart ended his league career, now Malý is a custodian at the Lvíčat. There is only one life, he says

He gets up at six in the morning, oscillates all day, commutes from place to place, and meters of material pass through his hands. He goes to bed at midnight and the next day a new carousel begins. Meet: Petr Malý, custodian of the football team. During the EURO, he has the most work with his partner Jan Švestka, but he does not complain. Nine years ago, as a midfielder for Dukla Prague, he collapsed right on the pitch and then fate gave him a second chance.

