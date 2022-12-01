Matt Bishop, former journalist, novelist, 30 years in F.1, the only openly gay in the paddock, announced his farewell to the team, some users responded with gruesome tweets. And Elon Musk’s platform responded to his complaint by claiming that “there were no violations of the rules”

Mario Salvini





@

chepalleblog

Matt Bishop in Formula 1 is well known. For years he has followed the grand prix as a journalist. Then, since 2008, he has been responsible for McLaren communications for a long time, wanted by Ron Dennis the day after the Spy-gate to shed some light on the team. He has written books about racing, his first novel “The Boy Made the Difference” came out two years ago. And in the same 2020 he became head of communication at Aston Martin. Matt is also certainly the only openly gay in the paddock. He is married to Angel, a chef. And he is the founder of Racing Pride, an association and movement to promote the LGBTQ+ cause and rights in Motorsport.

The insults — Bishop today announced he will be leaving Aston Martin. And among the many response messages on Twitter, some painful ones have arrived. Insults, references to his sexuality. In particular, one in Spanish, obviously by an anonymous person who qualifies as a CVD (the correct account is not given here) who rejoices at his farewell because he would not have liked to have a gay in the “Dwarf” team. That is by Fernando Alonso. And as you can imagine, he didn’t exactly use the word gay. Another even more gruesome, with references to anatomical parts, from an elusive Brian, in turn behind accounts without further indications to trace an identity. See also From the field to the sea, Gotti competing at the Barcolana: it will be the "seventeenth" aboard Portopiccolo Prosecco doc

The complaint — And then Matt replied to a Tweet from Elon Musk, one of many these days. A twitter in which the new owner announced “Twitter is deleting a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count dwindle.” So Bishop, attaching the screen-shots of the insults, asked Musk: “Is homophobic abuse allowed now?….. Do something better Musk. Do something more”. The first response was immediate, albeit automatic. Routinely: “We will look into the case.” The second disconcerting: “We do not see violations of the rules of Twitter.” And if the abuses are horrific, the tolerance of a means of communication, of a medium that connects millions of people, is scandalous.