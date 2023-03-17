Motorsport consultant Helmut Marko had emphasized Verstappen’s performance after the first practice session. The winner of the race a year ago was almost half a second faster than Perez on his best lap. The Dutchman had traveled to Jeddah later than originally planned after a gastrointestinal infection.

The signs also speak for the Red Bull racing team in Saudi Arabia. “We don’t believe that Ferrari and Mercedes will get their problems under control. We see Aston Martin as the first pursuer,” Marko had previously explained in an interview with the “Kleine Zeitung”. Alonso confirmed that with his third and second places. According to Marko, it will generally be difficult for Mercedes to catch up. “I don’t think Mercedes will be competitive before the summer.”

Formal-1-Grand-Prix in Saudi Arabian

Second free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:29,603 2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,208 3. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,299 4. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,436 5. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,467 6. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,497 7. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,507 8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0,578 9. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,738 10. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,989 11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,996 12. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,118 13. Yuji Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,173 14. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,207 15. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,217 16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,234 17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,318 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,356 19. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,361 20. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,449