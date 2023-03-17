Home Sports Formula 1: Verstappen also sets the tone in Jeddah
Formula 1: Verstappen also sets the tone in Jeddah

Defending champion and opening winner Max Verstappen presented on Friday at the start of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Saudi Arabia. The Dutchman drove the best time in both training sessions, in the evening Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso (+0.208) squeezed between Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez (+0.299).

Motorsport consultant Helmut Marko had emphasized Verstappen’s performance after the first practice session. The winner of the race a year ago was almost half a second faster than Perez on his best lap. The Dutchman had traveled to Jeddah later than originally planned after a gastrointestinal infection.

The signs also speak for the Red Bull racing team in Saudi Arabia. “We don’t believe that Ferrari and Mercedes will get their problems under control. We see Aston Martin as the first pursuer,” Marko had previously explained in an interview with the “Kleine Zeitung”. Alonso confirmed that with his third and second places. According to Marko, it will generally be difficult for Mercedes to catch up. “I don’t think Mercedes will be competitive before the summer.”

Formal-1-Grand-Prix in Saudi Arabian

Second free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:29,603
2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 0,208
3. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0,299
4. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 0,436
5. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,467
6. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 0,497
7. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,507
8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0,578
9. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,738
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,989
11. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,996
12. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,118
13. Yuji Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,173
14. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,207
15. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,217
16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,234
17. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,318
18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,356
19. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,361
20. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,449
First free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:29,617
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0,483
3. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,698
4. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0,960
5. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,154
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,170
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1,307
8. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1,332
9. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,413
10. Yuji Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1,493
11. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1,501
12. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1,564
13. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,833
14. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,874
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,935
16. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,949
17. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,305
18. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 2.353
19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 2,369
20. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 2,532
