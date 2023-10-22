Formula 1: Verstappen dominates Austin sprint

Formula 1

Red Bull star Max Verstappen celebrated an unchallenged start-to-finish victory in the sprint race in Austin. The old and new world champion prevailed on Sunday night at the demanding Circuit of the Americas after 19 laps, 9.465 seconds ahead of former British champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took third place, 17.987 seconds behind.



At the start, Verstappen defended his leading position hard against Leclerc, pushing the Monegasque driver far to the edge of the track. Leclerc therefore had to let Hamilton pass in the first corner. The Brit then went after Verstappen, but was unable to get within striking distance of an overtaking maneuver.

Only the first corner was tricky, Verstappen confirmed happily at the finish. “After that I drove my own race and was able to control the pace. It was fun,” said the Dutchman. Red Bull Motorsport Director Helmut Marko praised Verstappen: “He controlled it confidently.”

Reuters/Brian Snyder Verstappen controlled the race as pole-sitter in a confident manner

On Sunday (9 p.m.) the three-time world champion will go for his 50th GP victory. The 26-year-old won in Austin in 2021 and 2022. Leclerc secured pole position for the GP on Friday. It is the 21st pole for Leclerc, which he also owed to a mistake by Verstappen, who starts sixth. The Dutchman’s best time was canceled after a driving error.

Record mark in sight

For Verstappen, the final spurt of the season is also about setting the record number of wins in a season. The Dutchman won 14 of the 17 races this year and his record from last season was 15 GP successes. Almost two weeks ago in Qatar he secured his third world title in a row. Red Bull is also the constructors’ world champion.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is still fighting for second place in the World Championship, the Mexican took fifth place in the sprint and will start the race from ninth position. Perez is currently 27 points ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton, who said after the sprint: “I had a good start, a good fight with Charles and then tried to get closer to Max. But her pace is incredible at the moment.”

US Grand Prix in Austin

Final standings in the sprint after 19 laps: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 31:30.849 2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes + 9.465 3. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 17.987 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 18.863 5. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 22.928 6. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 28,307 7. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 32,403 8. George Russell * GBR Mercedes 34,250 9. Alexander Albon THA Williams 34,567 10. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 42,403 11. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 44,986 12. Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri 45,509 13. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 49.086 14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri 49.733 15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 56.650 16. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:04.401 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:07.972 18. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1:11.122 19. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:11.449

