centre, what to eat, surroundings — idealista/news

Verbania is one of the most beautiful places to visit Lake Maggiore. Here you will find ancient buildings, but also noble villas with beautiful parks. Every single quarter of Verbania still retains its characteristic nature, consequently you will be able to breathe an atmosphere of peace and tranquility on the shores of the lake. If you are nearby, you might be interested in it what to see in Verbania.

Historic center of Verbania: what to see?

Being made up of several villages, the historic center of Verbania is mainly divided between the districts of Intra and Pallanza.

One of the most evocative places in the center of Intra is undoubtedly the Ranzoni Square, the beating heart of the city. Here you can admire the Church of San Vittorewith its impressive facade and rich interior. Don’t forget to take a stroll around the lakeside, from where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of Lake Maggiore and take a ferry to other locations. This is definitely the ideal place for yours walks.Moving on to Pallanzathe first attraction is definitely Villa Taranto. Its fabulous botanical gardens, which spread over an area of ​​16 hectares, are a real marvel. Don’t forget, then, to visit the Landscape Museumwhich preserves a beautiful collection of local works of art. Finally, with a bit of luck, you will be able to attend one of the many events organized in Villa Giulia. This ancient noble residence has a wonderful garden. But the historic centers of Intra and Pallanza are also the ideal places to do shopping, with a variety of shops ranging from clothing to local crafts. You will also find, in these areas, many things to do in the evening: there is a wide choice between events and venues.

Typical dishes of Verbania: what to eat

Verbania’s central position is reflected in its traditional cuisine. It is, in fact, a mix of Piedmontese and Lombard flavours. We must then add the excellent raw materials of the lake, including several freshwater fish.

Among the typical dishes that cannot be missed during a visit to Verbania, the Perch risotto: rice cooked slowly with fish broth and seasoned with fresh perch fillets. For meat lovers, the Braised meat with Polenta it is absolutely unmissable. You can’t leave Verbania without tasting it Bread Cakean anti-waste recipe created to avoid throwing away stale bread.

What to do in Verbania with children

This city is definitely the place for one family vacation. The first thing that might interest the little ones and the adults are the Botanical Gardens of Villa Taranto. In fact, they will be able to get closer to a very particular flora in a fun and educational way.

Also consider booking a boat ride on Lake Maggiore, to see the panorama from an unusual perspective. Finally, for an atmosphere of pure relaxation, you can reach the Lake Mergozzodeclared among the cleanest in Europe.

Verbania and surroundings: what to see

After visiting the city, you can also choose Verbania as a base to visit the other villages and towns of Lake Maggiore. Between these:

Borromean Islands: located exactly in front of Pallanza, these three islands (Isola Bella, Isola Madre and Isola dei Pescatori) are famous for their splendid gardens, historic buildings and the art gallery with famous works.Stress: on the other side of the lake is Stresa, a small town enriched by a picturesque historic center and beautiful Art Nouveau architecture.Val Grande National Park: this park, which starts right from Verbania, offers breathtaking landscapes, hiking trails and rich flora and fauna, making it a paradise for nature lovers.Orta San Giulio and the Island of San Giulio: if you want to travel by car, you can easily reach Orta San Giulio, a small village on Lake Orta. Opposite is the island of the same name, which houses an ancient monastery.

Living in Verbania

Verbania is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. His location between Piedmont and Lombardy and the great historical heritage make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you will be able to discover the best neighborhoods to live in Verbania and choose the house that best suits your interests:

