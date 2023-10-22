Taking 7,500 Steps a Day Before Surgery Reduces Post-Operative Complications by 51%, Study Finds

New Study Shows Taking 7,500 Steps a Day Before Surgery Reduces Risk of Complications by 51%

A new study conducted by a research team from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee has found that individuals who take at least 7,500 steps per day before undergoing surgery have a significantly reduced risk of experiencing post-operative complications. The study, which monitored the physical activity of approximately 500 participants through a smart device called a “FitBit,” revealed that those who met the daily step goal were 51% less likely to develop complications.

The study included individuals from the “All of Us” research project promoted by the National Institutes of Health. Participants were monitored for lifestyle habits, socio-demographic conditions, and health and safety. The average age of the participants was 57 years, with approximately 75% of the cohort being female, and 85% being white.

During the follow-up period, participants underwent various types of surgeries, ranging from general medical interventions to complex neurosurgical procedures. Around 13% of the participants experienced complications after surgery. By cross-referencing this data with the daily step count, the researchers found that individuals who took more than 7,500 steps per day had a 45% lower chance of developing complications within a month of the operation compared to those who took fewer steps.

To ensure the accuracy of the findings, the researchers considered factors such as body mass index, sex, race, the complexity of the surgery, and other parameters. After accounting for these factors, they concluded that those who consistently took at least 7,500 steps per day were 51% less likely to have post-operative complications.

The researchers believe that monitoring patients’ physical activity levels through devices like the FitBit can help doctors predict the risks associated with surgery and provide better guidance to their patients. However, it is important to note that not all individuals may be able to achieve the recommended step goal due to certain health conditions.

The findings of the study were presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2023 conference. This study adds to a growing body of research highlighting the benefits of physical activity in reducing the risk of various health complications. A previous study conducted by scientists at Tulane University showed that walking up five flights of stairs per day can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20%.

Overall, this new study emphasizes the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily routines, particularly before undergoing surgery, to minimize the likelihood of post-operative complications.

