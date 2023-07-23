Formula 2, Doohan wins the Feature Race in Hungary

The Australian takes victory and fastest lap ahead of Vesti and Martins. With this second place, Vesti extends further in the general standings: the Dane from Prema now leads the race towards the category title with 153 points, with an 11 length advantage over Pourchaire and 21 over Iwasa. Martins is fourth

It closes with the success of Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) on Sunday of Formula 2 in Hungary. The 20-year-old Australian rider triumphed ahead of the classification leader Get married it’s at Martins.

Back after a year to conquer a pole position, Doohan lines up his single-seater on the first pitch of the Hungarian circuit for the Formula 2 Feature Race, casting a glance at the Frenchman Victor Martins which is positioned next to him on ART. Immediately behind are the two championship leaders, Frederik Vesti (Prema), first in the standings with 135 points, and Théo Pourchaire (ART), second with 134. The Japanese Ayumi Iwasa (Dams), third with 120 points, is in the third row. When the traffic lights go out, it’s a tussle for the conquest of the lead of the race on the Magyar track, an insidious and tortuous toboggan, on which overtaking is not always easy. Doohan takes the lead, Vedsti immediately takes second place. He slips back eleven places Maini.

On the third lap it is stopped Novalak into turn 4. In the first six laps Doohan, Vesti and Martins have a faster race pace than Pourchaire, Iwasa and Bearman: different strategies. The first to pit is Maloney (Carlin), who puts on the medium tires on lap eight. Then also Crawford and Boschung. The top ten continue to run at a very good pace and extend the life of their covers. Behind, however, the dance of the pit stops continues. The first to stop up front is Hadjar, on lap 13, when he is in fifth position. In the following lap Pourchaire also returns. The front four (Doohan, Vesti, Martins and Iwasa) seem to have the same strategy, continue to run at the same times and seem to want to copy each other. 20th lap: Iwasa returns – who had the hard tires, with the certainty that the other three ahead of him on the softs are still going strong and therefore he too will be able to go fast by mounting the softs until the end. On lap 21, Bearman and Leclerc pitted. The three in front, all on soft tyres, push again. Iwasa sets the fastest lap.

On lap 23, Vesti enters the pit and puts on harder tyres, then goes out in front of Pourchaire. Martins also stops in the next passage, exiting in front of Hadjar and Pourchaire. Doohan also stops on lap 25 and goes out in front of everyone. Twelve laps of racing remain. Doohan leads, ahead of Vesti, Martins, Hadjar, Pourchaire and Iwasa. On the twenty-sixth lap the Japanese gained fifth position. Bearman is currently out of the points. In the lead Doohan flies and scores a fast lap. At the 35th lap Iwasa conquers the fourth position. Nothing changes until the checkered flag. Under which an incredible Jack Doohan passes first, who conquers victory and fastest lap, ahead of Vesti and Martins. With this second place (thanks to Iwasa’s fourth, Pourchaire’s sixth and Bearman’s twelfth), Vesti still extends the overall standings. The Dane from Prema now leads the race towards the title of the category with 153 points, with an 11 length advantage over Pourchaire and 21 over Iwasa. Martins is fourth with 109 points, the points the Australian now counts so far in the standings are 100 rounds: “the car was incredible, I did what I wanted today, we worked hard, maybe we woke up too late…”.

