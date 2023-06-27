That’s why soccer professional Havertz is moving from Chelsea to Arsenal

The stadiums of Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC are only around twelve kilometers apart, but the two London Premier League clubs are worlds apart. Chelsea have endured a disastrous season under new owner Todd Boehly despite horrendous expenses, while Arsenal have long outplayed Manchester City in the league fight and finished second in the table to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in years.

For Kai Havertz, his forthcoming move from Chelsea to Arsenal is an improvement in itself – he no longer has to put up with the Boehly chaos – but the restart is important for the Germany international for other reasons too.

