Largest German innovation network for extended reality is launched | TUCcurrent

27 partners from science and industry led by Chemnitz University of Technology want to develop new technologies and applications in the field of immersive and spatial computer technologies

Immersive computer technologies or so-called spatial computing are seen as the next development stage in human-computer interaction. Virtual worlds and content that can be experienced that connect the digital and real worlds (extended reality/XR) are assumed to change many areas of life and work decisively. The development of the underlying technologies is driven by large investment programs by international technology groups. But the German XR industry also has innovative technologies and internationally competitive skills, but consists mainly of small and medium-sized companies, start-ups and research institutions. Strategic partnerships for joint research and development can help to make better use of the existing potential and reduce risks.

This is where the XR-INTERACTION innovation network, initiated by the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management (Head of Professorship: Prof. Dr. Angelika Bullinger-Hoffmann) at Chemnitz University of Technology, comes in. It consists of companies and research institutions that contribute different skills and are active in different fields of application. The common goal is to research and develop scalable extended reality systems for broad social and cultural applications. The network is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate (BMWK) as part of the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM).

“Extended reality applications are extremely complex and are based on a large number of technological layers. Many German research institutions and technology companies have individual key technologies for these layers,” reports the initiator and spokesman for the network, Dr. Frank Dittrich, who works at the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management. “Our goal is to combine these competencies across companies and universities to implement innovation projects that also advance the international state of the art. The network deals with the entire technological implementation chain from the basic technologies to the applications themselves and focuses on fields of application in the areas of e-commerce as well as culture and entertainment,” Dittrich continues.

27 partners from science and industry are currently involved in the network, with a focus on small and medium-sized technology and software companies. But there are also companies and organizations from potential application areas, such as SWR, but also large technology companies such as Vodafone GmbH. But it shouldn’t stay that way: “The network should be further expanded and expanded to include additional competencies,” says the network manager Eckhart Wittstock, employee at the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes (Head of Professorship: Prof. Dr. Martin Dix) at Chemnitz University of Technology. which is also involved in the implementation of the network at Chemnitz University of Technology. “In the first phase, the main task is to find a joint strategy and develop a technological roadmap that translates visions and project ideas into joint research approaches,” Wittstock continues. In a second phase, the roadmap is to be implemented with the help of public research funding, among other things.

Further information Eckhart Wittstock (network manager), phone +49 371 531-37667, e-mail [email protected], from the professorship for production systems and processes at Chemnitz University of Technology and Dr. Frank Dittrich (network spokesman), phone +49 371 531-37878, e-mail [email protected], from the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management at Chemnitz University of Technology

27.06.2023

