Art as access to virtual space | TUCcurrent

TUC current

events

Experience virtuality: on June 9, 2023, the vernissage with a panel discussion will present the results of the Chemnitz art project “Remote Residencies 2023” with scientific support from the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management at Chemnitz University of Technology

During the 2022 inspections in Thalheim, VR artworks were presented, among other things. This year, too, virtual reality will be included in artistic processes. Photo: Johannes Richter, Begehungen e. V

What possibilities do immersive computer technologies, such as virtual reality, offer for artistic participation processes, but also for collaboration and exchange in general? The interactive event “Participation in the Metaverse” on June 9, 2023 from 5 p.m. in the premises of the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 GmbH, Hartmannstraße 5, would like to provide an answer to this question and offers the on-site audience the opportunity to immerse themselves in the virtual to enter reality. Admission is free.

The background to the event is one of the Begehungen e. V. series of workshops on artistic design using immersive technologies initiated with the participation of the international platform peer to space and artists from the media workshop at the Berlin University of the Arts (UDK). The project is scientifically supported by a team led by Dr. Frank Dittrich, employee at the professorship for ergonomics and innovation management at Chemnitz University of Technology. The researchers are investigating how productively users can work in virtual reality with the available tools without prior knowledge and how the sense of presence supports the creative design process. “Because immersive technologies will increasingly permeate our working environments and bring with them completely new possibilities for collaborative processes,” says Dittrich.

The artistic results of the workshops, which were created by Chemnitz citizens accompanied by the artists of the UDK, will be presented on June 9th. Part of the exhibition is a panel discussion for which Marc Schwarzkopf, Cluster Leader Innovation Management at the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management, will provide insights into the first results of the study and the application potential of immersive technologies for participatory processes using the example of the world of work and citizen participation in urban planning processes.

Further information grants Dr. Frank Dittrich, Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management, phone +49 371 531-37878, email [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

04.06.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.