a trailer dedicated to the new features of the game

Milestone today released a new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, the new miniature racer arriving on October 19; the video shows us the new features of the game compared to the previous episode, such as new game mechanics, terrains, types and categories of vehicles.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, having a fast car won’t be the only key to success, as the gameplay has been revolutionized with the introduction of two new moves that add another layer of depth to the competition. Thanks to the power of the boost, players will be able to make a jump o one double jump at any time. This new action is the ideal tool for outrunning opponents or navigating tight spaces while avoiding obstacles. Additionally, these new moves allow players not only to improve their racing skills, but also to discover new shortcuts or access previously unreachable sections of the track.

The brand new side shot allows players to quickly move left or right, colliding with opponents on either side of their vehicle. Using this maneuver, players can strategically force opponents out of bounds or use it to bounce within the confines of the orange plastic track. These new abilities, combined with the boost and drift mechanics players know and love in Hot Wheels Unleashed™, open up a multitude of opportunities and greatly expand the possibilities to make strategic decisions and interpret each race and track the way they want.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged take the fun to the next level by introducing five distinct and completely new environments. Players will be transported to a wide game room reminiscent of the bygone era of coin operated games; The courtyard of a residential home transformed into a thrilling racing arena; a mini golf course nestled in a Wild West town; a museo where players can run between dinosaur replicas and other fossil artifacts; it’s a service station with a quiet diner serving succulent burgers. Furthermore, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will have the Track Roomwhich offers a special blank environment for players who prefer to unleash their creativity and design their own unique tracks in a neutral space.

Many of the different tracks in the game will be held exclusively indoors or outdoors, while others will transition from one environment to another, providing a dynamic and immersive racing experience. This variety of environments enhances gameplay, as the different environments offer a variety of surfaces that significantly affect vehicle handling. As a result, the drivers will have to adapt their skills and carefully select the appropriate vehicle for each race, an exciting and strategic experience is guaranteed.

About the vehicles, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged features a greatly expanded launch lineup with an impressive collection of 130 iconic vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, including the introduction of all-new classes such as ATV e Moto. Each vehicle has a unique style and character based on the category it belongs to. For example, vehicles of the category Bolide offer unparalleled speed on the straights, while those in the category Balanced they offer a perfect mix of speed and maneuverability. The category Agile presents a lighter and fiercely competitive option, while the Drifters it’s perfect for mastering curves with professional finesse. The category Heavyweighton the other hand, features colossal and robust vehicles, while the class Off road it represents the ideal choice for conquering the most demanding off-piste terrains.

To truly dominate the competition, a combination of brawn and brains is essential. That’s why Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged introduces a brand new skill system which allows players to customize the driving experience of their vehicles. Players can now invest earned skill points into one skill tree composed of three branches, each of which focuses on different aspects. These include enhancing thrust and related characteristics, improving handling and the ability to pass obstacles. Meaningful choices made in the skill tree enrich both momentary gameplay and long-term variety as players explore the breadth of customization options.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged It’s not just what’s under the hood that counts. The livery editor Improved will allow you to create unique designs to stand out on the runway while being new editor on stickers will allow players to create, save and share specific patterns and shapes, allowing for further customization of the look of their vehicle! Once satisfied with their designs, players will be able to share them with the world, showcasing their artistic skills to other racers.