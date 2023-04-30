Home » Fortaleza takes the lead after his unexpected win against Fluminense
Fortaleza takes the lead after his unexpected win against Fluminense

Fortaleza takes the lead after his unexpected win against Fluminense

04/30/2023 at 03:15

CEST


Tie with Palmeiras, who beat Corinthians today

Fluminense paid dearly for having reserved their starters

Fortaleza thrashed the favorite Fluminense 4-2 this Saturday in an early game of the third day of the Brazilian Championship and, with 7 points and the best goal balance, he assumed the leadership of the League in Brazil.

The Fortress provisionally tied for first place with Palmeiras, reigning League champions and that today they beat their traditional rival Corinthians 2-1 in the derby of the day, but, with 8 goals for and only 3 against, they have a better goal balance (+5) than their rival (+2). .

The only one who can strip them of the lead is Bogafogo, who has 6 points and this Sunday they will face Flamengo at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In the event of a victory for Botafogo, the Rio de Janeiro team will assume the top and will be the only one to win all three of their games.

Fluminense, who led the standings until the day before and was considered a favorite for being the most consistent team this season, paid dearly for having reserved its main headlines for the match on Tuesday for the Copa Libertadores, in which they will receive the Argentine River Plate at the Maracana to define the leadership of their group.

Without Argentine striker Germán Canogoalscorer in the League last year and one of the most effective attackers this season, nor the Colombian Jhon Arias on the field, Fluminense played defense and his goalkeeper Fabio saved him from an even bigger win.

Fortaleza, supported by an effusive and massive fan at the Arena Castelao stadium, won with two goals from Moisés, who took first place in the scoring table with three goals, and one from Thiago Galhardo and from Hércules. Fluminense discounted with Alan and John Kennedy.

Moisés shone in the match, for his double and the attack plays that it generated; and Fabio, for the saves that saved Fluminense from at least another six goals.

Fluminense, led by coach Fernando Diniz and who provisionally dropped to third place, interrupted a run of seven straight wins on the season.

In the derby of the day, Palmeiras beat Corinthians 2-1 with goals from Murilo and Raphael Veiga in the first half. Corinthians discounted in the second period thanks to an own goal by Uruguayan defender Joaquín Piquerez.

The defeat at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo further aggravated the Corinthians crisiswhich today was commanded by the interim coach Danilo after Alexi Stival ‘Cuca’, who replaced the Portuguese Vitor Pereira, resigned from the position with only a week of work due to a scandal over a rape that occurred more than four decades ago.

palm treeson the other hand, completed five victories in his last games with Corinthians and moved up to second place.

In another of the games this Saturday, Sao Paulo got a valuable 1-1 draw on their visit to Coritiba and rose to sixth place in the standings, with 4 points.

Midfielder Bruno Gomes opened the scoring for Coritiba but Marcos Paulo draws for Sao Paulo ten minutes from the end.

