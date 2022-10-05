Original title: Togami Hayabusa 3:1 beat the famous Hugo Japanese men’s team to advance to the top eight of the World Table Tennis Championships

The Japanese men’s team was interviewed by the media after advancing to the quarterfinals.Photo by He Shaoqing

China News Service, Chengdu, October 5th (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) “(Playing against Hugo) I lost the first game. At that time, my mind was blank and I really didn’t know how to deal with it. Fortunately, my opponent appeared in the second game. More mistakes.” On the afternoon of the 5th, talking about the 3:1 defeat of the world‘s fifth-ranked Brazilian star Hugo in the first game, Japanese men’s team player Togami Hayabusa said that when he seized Hugo’s mistakes and won the first After the second round, it became more and more relaxed, and finally reversed and won.

On the afternoon of the same day, the Japanese men’s team zeroed the Brazilian men’s team at 3:00 and advanced to the top eight of the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”). In this game, the Japanese men’s team performed brilliantly, and then Tomokazu Hiramoto and Riki Oikawa won two 3-0 games in succession.

After the game, Kazuan Riki said that because his teammates won the duels one after another, the Japanese men’s team was already leading by a large score when he played, so he was very relaxed and played his best level. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: