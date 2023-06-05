Fortitudo Bologna-Cremona, match 3: as always, the PalaDozza was decisive

After a shaky start, Bologna hosts game 3 of this Serie A2 semi-final series. Trailing by two games to zero, Fortitudo no longer has any other chances and must necessarily win to try to straighten fate and reach that coveted final that is giving away the much-needed return to Serie A.

He knows he must and can also play a crucial role for the fortified fans and for the occasion, as has already happened on other occasions in the past, word of mouth invites everyone to crowd the PalaDozza with blue links in Curva Schull e Heat curve and white shirts in the Grandstand and in the Distinti, so as to create a sort of permanent choreography and provide the team with a visual foothold as well as a purely vocal one.

At the beginning of the game, the traditional curve cover slowly descends Lions’ den which then rises to make room for another smaller curve cover, shaped with the F shield and the eagle, accompanied by two banners: “IN GOOD LUCK AND IN ADVERSITIES IN JOYS AND DIFFICULTIES” displayed in the upper part; at the bottom instead, “IF YOU WILL BE THERE, I WILL BE THERE” with many scarves all around.

As always, deafening cheering with a few moments of physiological pause, just enough time to catch your breath. Among the many chants, obviously there are references to the vitriol on the other side of Bologna while the match on the parquet, where the two teams battle it out until the end, is resolved a few seconds before the end of extra time, when Fortitudo finds the basket that allows her to win by one point and it is needless to say how much this excites the white-blue people. A well-deserved bonus for what they spent in the stands.

Finally, about 50 fans arrive from Cremona represented by the patch “GUIDATI DAL PROSECCO” and a few flags. Mostly young, they are armed with a drum and a few trumpets but hearing their choirs is practically impossible, in a building that is now in a state of grace. A few moments of tension at the end of the game, both inside and outside the facility, but which remains limited to verbal offenses with the security service which prevents any resurgence.

Luigi Bisio