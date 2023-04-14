The brand new Scarpe da MTB Fox Union BOA they have a further improved double fit adjustment system thanks to which they allow you to experience your mountain bike adventures without setting limits! With the Fox Union BOA discover a more powerful ride and a perfect fit thanks to the double BOA® Li2 system of these trail shoes.

Fox Union BOA MTB shoes have a double adjustment system

The BOA Li2 platform has brought to market a stronger, lighter and more sustainable basket with a sleek, low-profile design. Plus, the multi-directional closure and release allow for a more comfortable, faster, and incremental fit adjustment. This offers cyclists a quick fit, effortless, precise in every situationthanks also to resistant, flexible and low-friction fabric laces.

FOx Union BOA, perfette per i trail

The technical features designed for make the shoe more robustsuch as the molded tip that protects against impacts with stones, allow the Union model to face the toughest challenges of trail routes with ease.

The internal sole, light, adherent and essential, was developed specifically for this model and offers greater grip and sensitivity on the pedals, improving comfort during effort.

Need to get off your bike to go around a fallen tree in the path? No problem! There outsole is in Ultratac rubber compoundwith knobs developed to offer excellent levels of grip and durability.

Versatile and understated, Union shoes are designed to follow you on all your adventures, alone or with friends! Price: 239.99 euros.

