Julian Andres Santa

On December 30, 2020, Deportivo Pereira confirmed the hiring of midfielder Maicol Medina, who arrived at Matecaña from Patriotas Boyacá and generated expectations among the red and yellow fans. Surely the man from Tolima did not imagine that the Matecaña would become his ideal place and where he would make history not only by completing 100 games with the institution, but two years later, being part of the roster that managed to give the team its first star. from the city.

Hundreds of matches in Pereira

This is how on April 12, 2023, Maicol Giovanny Medina Medina, reached the record of his hundred performances wearing the shirt of the Risaraldense team, with whom he has fallen in love as he himself has stated, in addition to being characterized by always leaving everything behind. on the field and wanting to continue dreaming big with the team, despite having been wanted in past seasons by other clubs.

His debut at the Matecaña

It was given by the hand of the Uruguayan coach Jorge Artigas, who made him the starter on January 20, 2021, on date 1 of the first semester, where they visited Alianza Petrolera in a duel that ended 2-2. That day Medina played 92 minutes and was replaced by Gilberto García. His good performance kept him in the starting eleven where for the second day he played 70 minutes in the defeat at home against Deportivo Cali by the slightest difference.

Their total numbers for 2021

Quality is not long in coming and during his first year with Deportivo Pereira, the man from Tolima accumulated a total of 35 games for the Colombian League (2,688 minutes), where he started 30 and also witnessed six for the Colombia Cup, the year in which the historic subtitle was given after losing the final with Nacional.

His great numbers of 2022

Last year was the year of glory and the prize not only for Medina, but for all the faithful followers of Deportivo Pereira. During 2022, the midfielder played 44 league games, accumulating 2,688 minutes, while in the Colombia Cup he witnessed a match. In addition, he was in the round-trip duel of the grand final of the second semester, where he was able to do the Olympic round with Matecaña.

This is how it goes in 2023, accumulating 100 games

Lastly, so far this 2023 season, Maicol Giovanny has made 11 appearances in the league, in addition to the two games for the Super League final where they were again runners-up against Nacional and to add, he started the historic premiere for Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores, thus reaching the total number of 100 games, which he completed in the 0-3 win against Unión Magdalena where he did it in the best way by celebrating with a great goal.

He has six goals as a professional

At 25 years old, the defensive midfielder has already scored six goals in Colombian professional football. In 2018 he scored three with Llaneros in the second division; in 2019 he made one with Patriotas in the highest category and also one for the Colombia Cup and in this 2023 the one marked with Deportivo Pereira in the League.