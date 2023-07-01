Home » France: Dacourt, ‘We are not monkeys, but enough violence’ – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 01 – “We are not monkeys, but now enough violence”. Olivier Dacourt, a former footballer for Roma and Inter as well as for the French national team, has been fighting racism in general for many years and in particular that in sport “which is the most hateful because it manifests itself in the place of integration par excellence” . He has also made a docu-film titled “I’m not a monkey”. “And in a just world – he explains in an interview with ANSA – it shouldn’t even be necessary to specify it”.

“But racism is everywhere, the paradox is that in France they think it’s in Italian football, in Italy maybe they think it’s in Spain. And cases like Galtier’s, for which I want to respect the presumption of innocence, are fueling these days of addresses the malaise of the kids who are basically right, but react in a very wrong way”. (HANDLE).

