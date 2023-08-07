France vs. Morocco: Next history lesson for ‘Atlas Lionesses’

Status: 07.08.2023 5:25 p.m

In the world rankings, France and Morocco are separated by 67 places. But the team from North Africa does not see itself without a chance in the round of 16 on Tuesday (08/08/2023, 1 p.m.). Coach Reynald Pedros in particular goes into the game with confidence. He has “no scruples”.

Moroccan women can write history. The Arab team has already secured a place in the history books on several occasions: as the first North African country to qualify for the World Cup, as the first Arab team to reach the World Cup round of 16, as the first African country to keep a clean sheet at a World Cup twice in a row plays (1-0 each against South Korea and Colombia).

And the 0:6 at the start against went down in history: No team with a worse goal difference than 2:6 has reached the round of the top 16 before Morocco.

First African team in quarterfinals?

On Tuesday (08.08.2023) the “Lionesses from Atlas” want to shine again with positive news: Morocco could become the first African team and the first debutant to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. And although the round of 16 against the big favorites from France, the duel of the world number 72. (Morocco) against the -fifth (France), Morocco thinks they have a chance.

Pedros: “I know the French team perfectly”

“I know the French team perfectly. That’s an advantage for us,” said Morocco coach Reynald Pedros confidently. The 51-year-old, who has been responsible for the upswing in Morocco’s women’s football since 2020, trained in France for a long time. From the two seasons at Olympique Lyon, where he won a total of six titles in 2018 and 2019, he knows six players in the current World Cup squad.

Pedros: Six titles with Lyon

And, says the former France international: “I have no scruples or remorse whatsoever about beating France.”

Favorites have had a hard time so far

How difficult it can be for favorites against underdogs was already shown in the round of 16 in the games of England and the Netherlands. European champions England trembled against Nigeria on penalties in the quarter-finals. The Netherlands continued to struggle lacklusterly against South Africa.

Renard (France): “Same caliber as Brazil”

So that this doesn’t happen to France, coach Herve Renard warns very urgently before Tuesday’s duel in Adelaide: “Morocco is not without a chance,” says the 54-year-old, adding verbally: “This game has the same caliber for us as they Match against Brazil.”

France coach Renard (r.).

France won 2-1 against Brazil and qualified unbeaten for the Round of 16 after beating Panama 6-3 and 0-0 against Jamaica. “Before the game and on paper, our chances against France are very slim,” says Morocco coach Pedros. To add after a pause: “Let’s check back after the game.”

Renard knows Morocco well

Just as Pedros has strong ties to France (“I’m French and my heart is Moroccan”), Renard has strong ties to Morocco. As national coach, he looked after the men’s team between 2016 and 2019, beating Spain 2-2 in the preliminary round at the 2018 World Cup.

Morocco: Men’s fairy tale ends against France

In men’s football, Morocco experienced a fairy tale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The “Lions of Atlas” advanced to the semi-finals – only there were they stopped. Against France (0:2). Does history repeat itself for the “Lionesses of the Atlas”? That is still unclear.

Only one thing is certain: “There will only be one French coach in the quarter-finals,” says France coach Renard. And adds: “I hope that’s me.”

France vs Morocco game facts

– Matches against each other: none so far

– FIFA Ranking: France 5th / Morocco 72nd

– Best World Cup placement: France fourth 2011 / Morocco – First participation 2023

– Fun fact: France have only lost one of their last 11 World Cup games (the 2019 quarter-finals against eventual world champions USA)

– Fun Fact 2: France’s Vicki Becho scored in the 6-3 win against Panama to become France’s youngest goalscorer at the World Cup, aged 19 years and 303 days

– Fun Fact 3: Losing 6-0, Morocco isn’t the group stage’s heaviest-lost team to reach the Round of 16: Nigeria lost 7-1 to USA in 1999 and still made it through to the knockout rounds

