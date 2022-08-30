What are discriminated people fighting for today? This is the question that the singer-songwriter asks herself Francesca Michielin which returns with the second season of the podcast “tomboys”(Produced by Dog-Ear), available in twelve episodes starting from August 30th exclusively for Spotify.

If in the first edition of “Maschiacci” the winner of the fifth edition of “X Factor“, Talent that now (from 15 September) sees her conducting the edition number 16, had addressed the issue of female discrimination with guests of the caliber of Matilda De Angelis, Carlotta Vagnoli, Maura Latini, Michela Murgia, Beatrice Venezi and the Representative di Lista, now goes in search of new food for thought wondering and asking “What are discriminated people fighting for today?“. The podcast, conceived and conducted by the singer-songwriter herself from Bassano del Grappa, sees the participation of men and women with different points of view, with whom Michielin talks on extremely topical topics, becoming the representative of a generation against stereotypes.

“The question this time is in a broader sense: ‘From great privileges comes great responsibilities’, reads the introduction, because it’s time to roll up your hands, everyone, everyone and everyone, without exception, for a more equal future (and present). and egalitarian “says the Venetian singer, recalling that only by building a society in which equality goes hand in hand with freedom, and in which gender of belonging it is only one of the differences between human beings, it can be said to live in a just world.

The podcast focuses, also in this second season, on language. Without using images, “Maschiacci” wants to fight patriarchy and machismo, reflecting on the power and weight of words. “He is always at the center, the most powerful tool: language. Because to speak well is to think well, and vice versa. The protagonists and the protagonists of the second season will help to give space and visibility to all marginalized categories, in a continuous confrontation to embrace the complexity that characterizes, and enriches, our society ”says the artist.

The Zan Bill to begin with

The new episodes of “Maschiacci” start from the question of the first season “What are women fighting for today?” and extend it to one dimension broader and more inclusive. The question now is “What do discriminated people fight for today?”: The subject of the debates will therefore not only be women, but all people belonging to the LGBTQI + community, Afro-descendants, with disabilities, and all those who have to fight daily with any type of discrimination.

An exceptional trailblazer in the first episode is Alessandro Zan, politician and activist who for years has been carrying on his battle in favor of the members of the LGBTQI + community with activities such as the promotion and obtaining of the first Italian registry of de facto couples also extended to homosexual couples, or the creation of the Zan Ddl for the increased penalties for crimes and discrimination against homosexuals, transsexuals, women and the disabled. “I am honored to start the second season with the deputy Alessandro Zan” says Michielin via social media, recalling that her “it is a battle against hatred“. Among the next guests the singer Emma and the former footballer Claudio Marchisio.

In the first episode, therefore, the presenter and the politician, starting from the memory of the moment in which the parliamentarians applauded the blockade of the bill in the Senate, reflect on the incident and on what has been activated within the company from that moment on. . “Rights are not a short blanket, but approving rights for one and all makes society fairer and fairer. The cheering politicians represented just the crunching patriarchy: people are more aware of their rights, even if we lost the first round, the victory is only postponed ”explains Zan. Words that find full approval by the singer-songwriter who, in support of the law, reaffirms a fundamental concept: “Extending someone’s freedom does not mean depriving it from someone else“. And, again: “The power of hope has not died out, hope must be cultivated and become action, we must continue to fight so that that applause is denied”.

Ten years of career and more

Francesca Michielin was born on February 25, 1995 in Bassano del Grappa. She began singing in the choir of the parish of her country and has never stopped since. In 2011 you participated in the fifth edition of “X Factor” in the “Under Women” team led by Simona Ventura, winning the program. Ten years after that first success, the interpreter of “No degree of separation” is busy conducting the Sky talent show, with the second edition of the podcast “Maschiacci” and released in July the new single “Good evening”Which also gives its name to“ Bonsoir! – Michielin10 at the theater ”, the tour produced by Vivo Concerti that gives February 2023 will touch the theaters of the main cities of Italy.

Alongside this, 2022 saw her debut as a writer with the publication of the novel “The heart is an organ”(Mondadori) and as a presenter with the guide of“ Effetto Terra ”on Sky Nature, a program that made known to the general public all its commitment to the environment. Another debut: she is back on the stage of the Sanremo Festival as conductor to conduct her friend Emma Marrone, competing with the song “Every time is like this”.