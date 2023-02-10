Today, Friday 10 February, Francesco Acerbi turns 35. Just a month ago, on 10 January at San Siro, he scored his first goal for Inter in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia against Parma, giving him qualification for the quarterfinals. The goal scored on 7 January in Monza, on the other hand, had been canceled due to an alleged foul by Gagliardini to Pablo Mar. But the images, however, had shown that the Monza defender had fallen after colliding with a teammate. Acerbi today practically always a regular in Simone Inzaghi’s team. A fixed point. And he relegated an excellent player like de Vrij to the bench.