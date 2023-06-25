Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday in Assen, the Netherlands. Bagnaia finished ahead of the Italian Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Team Mooney VR46) and the Spaniard Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia). For Bagnaia, who is reigning world champion, it is the fourth victory of the season: at the moment he is first in the general classification with 194 points, 35 more than the Spaniard of Ducati Pramac Jorge Martin (who finished fifth today) and 36 more than Bezzecchi.

