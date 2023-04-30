Home » Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. The Italian Ducati rider won in a comeback, overtaking Brad Binder’s KTM with four laps to go. Third place went to Jack Miller, also in KTM. For Bagnaia it is the second victory of the season, after the one in the first race of the year, the Portuguese Grand Prix. Currently Bagnaia is first in the general classification of the World Championship with 87 points, 22 more than Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Team Mooney VR46) and 25 more than Binder.

