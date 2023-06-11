MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Marco Bezzecchi: “Pecco Bagnaia pulled away like crazy and came out of Bucine very fast” – MotoGP

Scarperia – 102 points in standings, second place, five podiums out of 11 races run, two victories. These are the numbers that tell a story, that of a rider capable of fighting for the world championship.

Marco Bezzecchi, it is everyone’s hope, even Pecco Bagnaia in a certain sense, that he will give the reigning world champion a hard time. Thus, after today’s Sprint race, it is clear that Bagnaia have something more, but it is also clear that the Bez can be with him and annoy him.

On the Sprint race and the challenge with Bagnaia…

“I got under him, I could have tried, I tried but I couldn’t because he was braking like crazy, coming out of the Bucine very fast and I couldn’t keep up with him. What Pecco has more than me is that he has everything under control. even in the time attack, where I sometimes have a hell of a time. He rides the bike strongly, it’s no coincidence that he’s world champion, but in the meantime being there, close to him, isn’t bad. I’m happy with what he did during the sprint race, I think I got the most of what I could get. It was a positive day even if this morning I was hoping for something more. It started to rain almost immediately during the sprint race and I thought at the beginning that they were midges because on the visor I had nothing and I only saw the drops on the fairing, then after that the intensity increased, I saw the others slow down and my sensations improved because I had more points of reference with the others and with the race which grouped”

Still…

“I’ve been close to Bagnaia, unfortunately not that close. I didn’t make a real attack because Pecco was braking better than me and above all exiting the last corner in a better way and I was too far away to try to overtake him. Tomorrow I hope things go differently, there will be a very good battle, I’m sure it will be an open challenge with Bagnaia, I hope to show the difference especially in the final laps of the race. Bagnaia perfectly interpret the style that this bike wants. You have to try to get close to his way of riding but it’s not easy because everyone has his style.”

About tomorrow…

”For tomorrow’s race it will be necessary to understand what the weather will be because here is an area of ​​Italy where the weather is always crazy, and if it rains, it rains here. It will be a different type of race to today’s because as there are double the laps, the tires will have to be managed differently and I don’t know if we will race with the same tires as in the sprint race. Bagnaia will try to win because he is the strongest both in pace and in general, and then he also starts from pole position. I’ll try to do my best, and if it’s going to be fine like today, if it’s a little worse that’s fine too, if things go better, even better (laughs ed.)”.