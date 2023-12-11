Francisco Lindor and his wife organize a beach cleanup in Puerto Rico

Mets infielder Francisco Lindor isn’t just making headlines for his performances on the field. The Puerto Rican star recently teamed up with his wife, Katia, to organize a beach cleanup event in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The event was organized in collaboration with Players for the Planet (Peloteros por el Planeta) and Rescate Playas Borinque, a community initiative dedicated to the restoration and protection of natural resources and outdoor recreation areas in Puerto Rico.

Katia, who grew up just 15 minutes from the beach in Aguadilla, expressed her passion for the area, prompting the couple to take action. “For me, this is an important moment,” Lindor said. “Katia has always loved this, and I am supporting her. She supports me all year round, and I am here for her, for the environment of Puerto Rico.”

The event saw the participation of over 100 volunteers, including nearly 50 individuals from the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy. Together, they cleaned up the beaches and planted almost 200 trees, contributing to the preservation of the coast and creating biodiversity.

The event was part of an initiative by Players for the Planet, an organization founded by former major leaguers Chris Dickerson and Jack Cassel. The organization aims to promote environmental responsibility and sustainability by launching initiatives across the United States. They have worked with MLB on several events over the past few years, including a tree planting event in Atlanta with Braves players Travis d’Arnaud and Matt Olson.

The environmental cause is close to Lindor’s heart, and he was joined by fellow Puerto Rican MLB players Javier Báez and José Berríos, who organized a charity softball game and home run festival in Carolina the previous day.

Reflecting on the importance of the involvement of superstar athletes in raising awareness for important causes, Dickerson remarked, “When you have guys like Francisco, José, and Javier, the superstars, those are the ones the guys follow. A study indicated that gamers are probably the most influential people on the planet right now. That is why it is a great gesture that they were here, they simply understand what we are doing and the importance of being present.”

Lindor emphasized the significance of leveraging his platform as a superstar to make a positive impact. “I always keep in mind that although it is always good to have, it is much better to give,” he said.

The event, which saw the participation of athletes and volunteers coming together for a noble cause, reflects the power of collective action and the commitment of sports figures to influence positive change.

