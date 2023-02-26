On behalf of the 25th day of Ligue 1, Montpellier hung Lens at home after a rhythmic match (1-1). Franck Haise, the coach of Lens, particularly regretted the lack of realism of his team: ” They have a chance and a half and they score, he cursed at the microphone of Canal +. Last week, we beat Nantes with 15 chances to one. But we still conceded a goal. If you want to go for the very high level, you have to put them on and simply not take them. »
“We put a lot of heart”
On the Montpellier side, Michel Der Zakarian took the point against Lens with great pride, as he told the club’s media: ” It’s not a victory, but this draw allows us to move forward. It’s good for accounting. I’m very proud of what the players did against a great team. We take this entry goal because we are misaligned. Then, we put a lot of heart, desire and good things. We didn’t give up. We went for this goal which allows us to continue to move forward. »