The supporters of the former Abramovich club celebrate the league with a lot of sarcasm. After all, the unsuccessful coach leaves a better impression with his eloquence than the directionless executive floor.

Ten straight defeats – Frank Lampard has been dubbed the “worst manager in Premier League history”. Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Immediately after the end of the game, Frank Lampard ran briskly to his own fans. Chelsea FC’s caretaker manager had to be very quick as most supporters were fed up with the humiliating 3-1 draw at London city rivals Arsenal a week and a half ago and left the stadium early.