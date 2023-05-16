Ayi Renaud Dossavi, the dilemma of writers facing AI ~ Gilles LAWSON

In a world where the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is constantly evolving, the future of the writing profession raises many questions. Between fears and hopes, writers position themselves in the face of this emerging technology which seems to redefine the contours of literary creativity. During an interview, we had the opportunity to discuss this complex subject with Ayi Renaud DOSSAVI, renowned writer and wise observer of the literary industry.

Interview by Gilles LAWSON

Photo credits: Togofirst

Ayi Renaud Dossavi, renowned Togolese writer, marked the literary scene with his works imbued with poetry and commitment. Her acclaimed collection of poems Songs of Sand won the prestigious Ahmadou Kourouma Prize in 2018, highlighting his exceptional talent. Through his writings, Dossavi explores themes of identity, collective memory, and social struggles, providing an authentic voice for contemporary Togolese literature. As a committed writer, Ayi Renaud Dossavi does not hesitate to tackle sensitive subjects, making his writings instruments of reflection and awareness.

Surviving the Age of AI

The debate on the ability of AI to replace writers remains open. AI can produce basic texts with recurring patterns that are easy to identify, which puts authors in a difficult position. However, Ayi Renaud Dossavi maintains it: the writers will survive. “I think that just as painters survived the invention of photography, and theater survived cinema, writers will, ‘in principle’, survive AI. »

Photo credits: France Culture

Collaboration and AI Challenges for Writers

Can AI take the place of writers in the future? This question, once considered a joke, is now relevant. AI excels at producing basic, redundant text, but it can’t yet capture the human soul like great authors can. However, the writer points out that there is a temptation to rely on AI as a creative crutch, which raises questions about inspiration and originality. ” AI calls for an “originality imperative”. Today, we can no longer be average, we must be truer, newer and deeper than ever. »

As AI continues to evolve, writers will need to rethink how they relate to storytelling fundamentals. In a world where AI can produce hundreds of lines per minute, simplicity and originality become key assets. However, the writer points out that any text produced can be replicated by an AI tool and a race is on: “It is not said that we will win it. »

Adapting writers to the arrival of AI in the world of publishing

The arrival of AI in the world of publishing will require defining regulatory frameworks for production. It will be necessary to determine what is human creativity, at what percentage of AI can we consider that the work is no longer of the author, and how to separate the categories “Made by human” from those “Made-via- HAVE “. For Ayi Renaud Dossavi, if it’s a “A difficult exercise, it is essential if we want to remain relevant in this century as a content creator. »

More than that, if AI is here to stay, writers will have to reckon with it: the use of AI can speed up and simplify the editorial process, writers will need to be vigilant about their creative originality to stay relevant in a world where machines will be more and more efficient than humans. ” There is a scenario where we find ourselves in a “cemetery of ideas”, where the authors already produced, already known, repeat themselves in more or less varied echoes by the multiple nexus of the AI.«