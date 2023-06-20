Frattesi between Inter, Juve and Rome. Garcia blinds Osimhen

“Rabiot case” at Juve, Cristante extends with Roma. Di Francesco on the Frosinone bench, Baroni leaves Lecce. Hojlund stays at Atalanta, Piatek returns to Genoa?

From Inter to Juve and Roma, the object of desire of the Italian transfer market is David Frattesi. Half of Serie A likes the blue and Sassuolo midfielder but he also has admirers in the Premier League. In recent weeks, the rumors of his imminent farewell to the black and green club have multiplied but in the end everything has always vanished. At the moment the player seems to be one step away from Inter who have decided to bet on him for next season to replace Marcelo Brozóvic. But Juve and Roma are at the door but Sassuolo are asking for 35 million euros. Inter may have to replace André Onana (who Manchester United likes in the Premier League) in goal with William Vicar of Empoli. But Fiorentina is also on the goalkeeper.

It is also the day of Rudi Garcia’s presentation to Napoli: the French coach accepts the Champions League match relaunched by President De Laurentiis but collects Victor Osimhen’s armor plating. Napoli is looking for a replacement for Kim Min-jae given that Bayern Munich are ready to pay the release clause. Kevin Dance del Lens is the main candidate to replace the Korean.

Lazio is trying to shore up the team on the basis of Mr. Sarri’s request and is dragging the zero parameter market. The Biancocelesti’s goal remains the striker Dominic Berardi of Sassuolo. Milan and Juventus appear slightly reduced in ambitions and, before buying, they have to thin out their squads. Especially in the Juventus home, the “case” takes center stage Adrien Rabiot” who could leave Italy (he was offered to Barcelona). Then the assault will start on Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Lazio). Roma is the usual puzzle but in the meantime they have extended Bryan Cristante’s contract until June 30, 2027.

Fiorentina must solve the problem Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan would like to move to La Liga (he is one of the names on the transfer market list for Barcelona), but the Viola are asking for 30 million. Atalanta restarts from Gasperini and the talents from its youth academy and holds on to the Danish jewel Rasmus Hojlund. Torino clearly aims to set up a team to qualify for European competitions and would like to bring the defender into the grenade Raul Bellanova (offered 10 million to Cagliari), this season on loan to Inter.

Salernitana, at the request of Paulo Sousa, is trying to keep the attacker Boulaye Dia. The French striker has been bought out by Salernitana but has a clause in his contract that frees him (by 20 July) for 25 million. Advanced negotiation instead in Frosinone where Eusebio of Francis will be the new Lazio coach. Divorce between Lecce and Marco Baroni, the replacement could be Robert D'Aversa (former Parma coach). The future of Monza is uncertain: the Berlusconi family is expected to dissolve their reservations on the future of the Brianza club. Among the newly promoted, Genoa aims for the return of Christopher Friday. The Polish striker played for Salernitana, but on loan from Hertha Berlin.

