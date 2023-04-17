Freiburg remains in the race for the premier class after beating Bremen

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

SC Freiburg is still in the running for the Champions League in the Bundesliga. On Sunday (04/16/2023) the Breisgauer won 2-1 (0-0) at SV Werder Bremen. Maximilian Philipp (47th minute) gave Werder the lead. Roland Sallai equalized after 67 minutes before Lucas Höler (71st) made the final score.

After 28 match days, the SCF is now in fifth place with 50 points and only one point behind the places that entitle you to participate in the premier class. After the defeat, Werder Bremen fell back to twelfth place behind 1. FC Köln.

Despite the away win, Freiburg coach Christian Streicht was not entirely satisfied with the performance of his team: “ It wasn’t a good game overall. We hardly had any constructive actions. Then we score two great goals .”

Slow paced first half

Freiburg started with a lot of pressure, but the crosses all ended up at Bremen. A free-kick from standard specialist Vicenzo Grifo also failed. After that, the game was evenly matched and there were hardly any chances.

Grifo again had the best opportunity of the game after a free kick, which Jiri Pavlenka could only parry in the Bremen goal. A teammate cleaned up there. Due to the few chances, it was logical to go goalless at the break.

Sallai and Höler Freiburg’s match winner

The second half started with a bang: after a counterattack, Leonardo Bittencourt used Philipp, who only had to push in. The game immediately picked up the pace that was missing in the first half: Freiburg failed twice at Pavlenka (50th).

Mark Flekken reacted strongly in the Freiburg goal (61′) to a side kick by Philipp from an acute angle. The game was even again seven minutes later: Sallai took a header directly and netted. It got even worse for the SVW: After a Sallais cross, Höler headed in to the SC leadership. Bremen never recovered from this.

“ We weren’t the worse team overall today “said Bremen coach Ole Werner after the game. “ And it’s just frustrating and very annoying that you lose the game in a few situations today. “

Bremen has to go to the capital

On Matchday 29, Bremen is a guest in the capital at Hertha (Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). A day later, SC Freiburg welcomes FC Schalke 04 (3.30 p.m.).