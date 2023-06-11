French Open: final victory against Ruud – Djokovic makes history

As of: 06/11/2023 6:34 p.m

Novak Djokovic won the final of the French Open on Sunday (June 11th, 2022), it is his 23rd Grand Slam title – and a new record in tennis. So far he had been level with Rafael Nadal (22 titles). Opponent Casper Ruud could have made history with a win, but that didn’t happen.

In the end, when Djokovic won the final after 3:13 hours 7: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 with his second match point, he fell to the ground. There Djokovic, 36, was lying on his back, with the red ashes of Paris below him and the sky above him. Then he clenched his fists. It was the seconds after the moment when Djokovic wrote tennis history. He has now won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, one more than Rafael Nadal and more than any other player.

Casper Ruud, on the other hand, was disappointed. The Norwegian had reached the final in Roland Garros for the second time in a row, but he still has to wait for his first Grand Slam title. The previous year, Ruud, 24, had lost to Rafael Nadal, this time against Djokovic.

In the semifinals, Ruud ended Alexander Zverev’s dream of his first Grand Slam title with a clear victory. But now Djokovic fought back after a difficult start and proved his extra class and nerves of steel in the tie-break of the first set. After that, he played out the experience in his 34th Grand Slam final.

Djokovic and a day of records

Djokovic is now also the oldest winner in French Open history, ahead of 14-time Paris champion Nadal, who was absent this year through injury. From Monday he will also take over the top of the world rankings from Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had worn down in the semifinals. It’s his 388th week as a leader – of course this is also a record.

Ruud starts strong

Last year, Ruud was temporarily shown in Nadal’s final. Now the Norwegian posed problems for his opponent with a stable game at the beginning. An overhead ball from Djokovic sailed out for the first break, only after 25 minutes did he make it 1: 3.

As against Alcaraz, Djokovic stayed cool. The ball went back and forth 28 times at the Serb’s break point, Ruud also showed nerves for the first time and put the smash into the net to make it 4: 3 from his point of view. For the first time, the spectators in the stands almost stood up with enthusiasm.

When Djokovic complained to the referee a little later that he was announcing the score too early and thus making the break shorter when changing sides, the spectators booed passionately. Not the first time in this tournament. “I do not care” said the argumentative Djokovic before the final about the recurring whistles. “It’s not the first time and it probably won’t be the last. I just keep winning.”

When Ruud wobbles, Djokovic turns it up

In general, friction seems to incite Djokovic. In the decisive phase of the first sentence, the focus was there. The Serb played better and better, also winning the sixth tie-break of the tournament for the sixth time without a slight error and celebrating after 81 minutes.

Ruud wobbled, Djokovic mercilessly exploited the weakness. After the break to make it 2-0, he kept tapping his forehead – a clear sign: Djokovic has the mental advantage. He confidently didn’t allow a breakball anymore and also got the second set. Ruud kept the third round open for a long time, but Djokovic coldly took the serve from him to make it 6: 5. Only a little later, the Serb should be able to celebrate the great triumph.