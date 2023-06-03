French Open: Ofner celebrates milestone in Paris

The next opponent for the 27-year-old is now number five seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Argentinian Diego Schwartzmann. “He’s been a top ten player for years, that’s another level again, and I’ve already played six matches here. It’ll be really difficult there, but I’ll try to give it my all again and just do a good job,” said Ofner. The number five in the world also has the advantage of significantly less exertion, after only 2:03 hours the 6:2 6:2 6:3 victory was achieved in the third round.

Ofner can easily go into the game as he has nothing to lose. The ÖTV actor has already surpassed his previous career highlight – the third round in Wimbledon 2017. He has not yet managed to win a tournament on the ATP tour, but this season he had shown his skills several times with four finals at Challenger level in Tenerife, Antalya, Zadar and Prague.

Ofner is in the round of 16 Sebastian Ofner is in the round of 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career. The Styrian made it into the fourth round of the French Open with a dramatic five-set win over the Italian Fabio Fognini.

“Top set” on Fognini

Now he did it at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year at the highest level. After three victories in qualifying, the Styrian threw Fognini on Friday after the American Maxime Cressy (6:4 7:6 6:2) and his compatriot Sebastian Korda (6:3 7:6 6:4), who was number 24 seeded from the competition. And rightly so. In front of his parents, Ofner was the more consistent player throughout the game and didn’t let himself be thrown off course by a slump in the fourth set.

“In the last decade you’ve seen what he’s capable of, and he’s shown that a few times today, why he (Fognini, note) played up front for years. I was in top form, I knew exactly what was going to happen, which is why I played well. I knew I had to be present, play every point and give away as little as possible,” said Ofner after a “difficult” match.

The Fourth Set “Run”

Ofner was the more active player against the Italian routine, who was concerned about safety, but had to accept the loss of the first set in the course of the tournament right at the beginning. Coach Wolfgang Thiem’s ​​protégé managed not to let the antics of 36-year-old Fognini – as planned – noticeably lose his concentration and won sentences two and three.

The fourth set, on the other hand, became a clear matter for Fognini. “After the double break in the fourth set, I tried to let the set run a bit because I knew that if I fight hard and then lose, it will be difficult in the fifth set,” said Ofner and gave an insight into his tactics.

In the fifth set, fully on top

After a short break, Ofner presented himself well in the deciding set and started with a break. Fognini complained to the referee about a fan. After a rebreak by the Italian, who was number seven in the world in 2015, the Austrian again took the serve from his opponent to 3: 2 and 5: 2. His hand shook when he was served, but after 3:54 hours he was able to raise his hands in celebration.

“Between 5:2 and 5:4 I didn’t have a chance because he played too well. I then took the pressure off myself a bit and said to myself that if he plays that well again, then he deserves it and it goes on at 5:5. So I was a bit tense, but not that extreme,” said Ofner.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)