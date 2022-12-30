The Slovenian Inter goalkeeper talks about his first steps in the world of football and his bond with his homeland
Samir Handanovic, Inter goalkeeper and captain, is the latest protagonist of “Where are you from?”, a format broadcast on DAZN dedicated to the Nerazzurri club: “I started out like all children, playing in the street. In my family we played a lot of football, and that’s how I started. Not different from children in other countries. The strongest Slovenian players today are Ilicic and Oblak: in their roles they are among the strongest in the world. The Slovenian I admire the most? Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA: I think he is someone who represents Slovenia very well in the world, it is not easy for someone who comes from such a small country reach that level.
December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 12:46)
