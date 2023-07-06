Runes with that Ikea, controversy and mockery – breaking latest news

by Simona Marchetti

After the victory against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the 21-year-old from South Tyrol did not hide a certain irritation at the chatter sparked by his designer bag, which represents an epochal turning point for the strict dress code of the tournament

It had never happened in the history of Wimbledon that a tennis player was allowed to carry a luxury bag on the court, better suited to the first-class hatbox of an airline flight than to the most famous grass tournament in the world, instead of the traditional bag racket holder. That’s why Jannik Sinner raised more than one eyebrow in the London temple of tennis — where a very strict dress code is in force and total white is sacred — by presenting himself on the Centrale with a personalized canvas bag, with leather trim and “GG” monogram by Gucci, for which he had to ask for special authorization from the ATP and the Wimbledon organizers.

“The bag? It’s a new thing, but it’s not that this bag makes me play better or worse – specified the South Tyrolean in the press conference after passing the second round -. It’s certainly not about changing rackets or shoes, things that can affect my game, otherwise I wouldn’t have made this choice. I’m very honest and the priority is always to play tennis.” Generally always very calm, on this occasion Sinner appeared rather annoyed by the controversies that arose over the famous bag, which made the victory against Diego Schwartzman almost fade into the background. Just the Argentine tennis player, on the eve of their match, had joked with his friend, asking him for a bag for him too.

But it is on the Net that the irony is really unleashed. “Such an elegance has been missing since the days of Holger Rune, who entered the US Open with an Ikea bag”, wrote a fan, recalling the debut of the 20-year-old Dane in a Grand Slam tournament in 2021, with a plastic bag from ‘Ikea. Provocation instantly collected by Rune himself who, in addition to re-sharing the post, launched a social survey. «What is your favorite bag?», He wrote in support of a photomontage with his bag and the much more expensive one of Sinner.

«This bag is the result of a project that I carried out with the Gucci family – explained the 21-year-old Italian in an email to the New York Times, which dedicated an article to the subject -. I wanted it to be comfortable to carry and have enough space to fit all my stuff. My priority was functionality». In any case, the accessory made – despite itself – history.

