New ports of unloading to «diversify»

In recent times, the indication to NGO ships of landing ports other than the usual ones in Calabria and Sicily has caused controversy. It happened to Rise Above 2, to which Gioia Tauro was assigned and to Sea-Eye 4 sent to Livorno, as happened later to Life Support. For the Viminale, everything stems from the need to lighten the regions “battered by the continuous flow of irregular migrants, with structures under stress” and to “diversify the landing points”. For critics, the strategy would instead be to move relief vessels away from the search and rescue area to limit rescues.

Stalking and violence, the possibility of admonishment expands

Immigration aside, the executive has prepared a crackdown on violence against women, an issue on which on 25 November, on the occasion of World Day, Meloni had promised the government’s commitment along three lines of action: prevention, protection and certainty of punishment. We will start precisely with prevention, with the expansion of the cases in which the questors can issue a warning measure and with the harsher penalties for those who, already warned, violate the provisions. Both the police forces and the hospitals will have the duty to inform women about the anti-violence centers in the area. And, after an initial sentence, the victims will be able to count on a provisional, like an early compensation.

Baby gang, urban Daspo also for the over 14s

Interlocution with Justice is also essential to fine-tune measures against baby gangs. In the most serious cases, the extension of the possibility of the urban Daspo is being studied, i.e. the interdiction from public places and nightlife venues, even to minors over 14 years old. The ban on mobile phones and other devices is also being evaluated as a measure to combat cyberbullying.

Salvini: «In 2023 we will give the answers that are missing»

The Legislative Decree was “blessed” by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, signatory of the two security decrees of the Conte 1 Government, which were then substantially modified and “emptied”. «The Minister of the Interior – Salvini said on the eve of the CDM – is working on an overall decree on the issue of security: from baby gangs to feminicides, to the trafficking of illegal immigrants. I count that in 2023 we will give the answers that have been missing for some years ».