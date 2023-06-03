Home » News Udinese – Walace warns Allegri: “Dacia Arena is a difficult terrain”
World

News Udinese – Walace warns Allegri: “Dacia Arena is a difficult terrain”

by admin
News Udinese – Walace warns Allegri: “Dacia Arena is a difficult terrain”

Andrea Sottil’s team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Here are Walace’s words on the eve of the match

Brazilian midfielder Walace presented the next championship match for the Tuttosport newspaper. Let’s take a look at all the statements of the footballer who wants to end this tournament in the best possible way, despite the difficulties of this last period. “I have already played in the back ward in the last minutes in Salerno. If I play there maybe I won’t make my best game, but I’m ready to lend a hand to my teammates in every possible position”. The interview didn’t end here, given that there was also a piqued comment to his opponents: ” We have studied our opponents. A difficult match awaits us, also considering our absences. The Dacia Arena was a difficult terrain for all the big names in the championship, with only Lazio capable of bringing home the 3 points”. The Brazilian halfback has clear ideas and knows very well that he will probably need to lend a hand in the rearguard. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are the latest from the << fields

June 3 – 09:29

© breaking latest news

See also  Interview with Pekosz, virologist at Johns Hopkins University: “Fear returns to America too. Hopefully in anti-Covid drugs "

You may also like

Russian bombs on Kherson: 5 civilians injured, including...

here is the calendar of events

5.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Aden...

The Ludwig Band release “My love has gone...

Brawl between parents in Los Angeles: a hundred...

Nikola Jokić’s impact on Denver’s defense | Sport

Cake with strawberries | Magazine

The story of Giovanni Nicosia who participated in...

Homicide in a shopping mall in Hong Kong...

Ballot, gray smoke on apparent Pd-Italy, “if so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy