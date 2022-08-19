The last two weeks of the transfer market are those of reversals or surprises. No one has had the patience of Gallo up to now, Andrea Belotti has been waiting for Roma for at least a month, convinced that – redundant or not redundant – he will soon have it. In the meantime, he said no to even cheaper offers, Galatasaray (which later went to Icardi) had offered a base of 4.5 million per season plus a signing bonus.