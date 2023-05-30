From Di Bartolomei to Pellegrini, the ‘European’ captains of Rome

Two finals in 371 days: Lorenzo Pellegrini is about to become the first Roma captain to have experienced two European finals, even consecutive. After Tirana there will be Budapest and the Conference will move on to the Europa League, again under the guidance of Jose Mourinho SEVILLE-ROME, LIVE EVE

Who knows what he thought Lorenzo Pellegrini on May 25 a year ago. In Tirana, as Roman captain and Roma fan, he lifted the Conference League won in the final against Feyenoord to the sky. A “european privilege” which in the Giallorossi history had only been the turn of James Losi, in 1961 when he lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup at the Olimpico after beating Birmingham. A joy only caressed by Agostino Di Bartolomei in 1984, but that night against Liverpool, in the last act of the European Cup, the protagonist was a South African goalkeeper named Grobber, with his crazy dance before each penalty kick. Not to mention the illusion experienced by Pepe Giannini, also a Roman, Roma fan and youth product, who in 1991 was forced to put up with Inter’s exultation of Trap in the second leg of the UEFA Cup. Once again at home, always at the Olimpico, another disappointment. What about Francesco Totti or Daniele De Rossi, real monuments of Romanist history. They, a European final, they have never disputed it. Lorenzo Pellegrini had not yet been born, not even on May 30, 1994, when, exactly 10 years after the defeat against Liverpool, the silent captain, Agostino Di Bartolomei, he chose to take his own life in his home in Castellabate.

The Giallorossi are preparing to play in the second consecutive European final, after the one they won in Tirana in the Conference last year. There are 12 precedents of Italian teams able to play at least two European finals in a row (there are those who even reached four): the double of victories has only succeeded four times

Two consecutive finals in Europe for ROMA finalista in Conference League 2021/22: WINNER

finalist in Europa League 2022/23: –

finalist in Europa League 2022/23: – Who before the Giallorossi? FIORENTINA from 1961 to 1962 1960/61 European Cup Winners’ Cup finalist: WINNER

1961/72 Cup Winners’ Cup finalist: defeat INTER from 1964 to 1965 1963/64 European Cup finalist: WINNER

1964/65 European Cup finalist: WINNER

Unedited emotions for a Roma captain What will go through Lorenzo’s head in these hours? Certainly the awareness of being able to experience something new, never tried by a Roma captain in almost 100 years of history. Two European finals, even consecutive, in 371 days. From the Conference in Tirana to the Europa League in Budapest, from Feyenoord to Sevilla. With him, many, almost all, who already a year ago cheered at Kovacs’ final whistle. Including, of course, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach not only brought Roma back to winning a trophy after 14 years (the last Italian cup with Spalletti in 2008), but he managed in less than two years to change, who knows if only temporarily, the mentality of a team, a fan base, an entire city.

The last Roma to reach the UEFA Cup final It was Ottavio Bianchi's Roma, who played the 1990-91 UEFA Cup against Trap's Inter in the double final played in Milan (the first leg won 2-0 by Inter) and Rome (yellow and red 1-0). But who was on the pitch and what are those players doing today? There are many managers, coaches and former coaches (also on the bench in Greece, Turkey or Lebanon), commentators, an entrepreneur but also a stadium renovator and… the footvolley ambassador

THE 1991 FINAL It is Ottavio Bianchi's first year at the helm of Roma: the Giallorossi they reach the final unbeaten. Pass Benfica, Valencia, Bordeaux, Anderlecht and Bröndby. Showman fuller – Blond German fliesthe fans sang for him – author of 10 goals in 10 games so far. Against Trapattoni's Inter who won the Scudetto in 1989 of records. The first act of the double final is in Milan. Matthew unlock on penalty in the second half, Berti doubles. The Olimpico needs a company and Rizzitelli almost propitious: he almost hit the post at the start of the game on a dream follow-up, then he scored the 1-0 goal ten from the end in front of 71,000 spectators, but useless. The cup goes to Inter. But who was playing in that Rome? And what are they doing today? JOHN CERVONE At Rome from 1989 to 1997, long hair and parades. After the retreat so many experiences like preparer of goalkeepersalcune in couple with his time captain Giannini (Sambenedettese, Gallipoli and also with the national team of Lebanon). Today he continues to do it but working with the young.

The road to Budapest bears witness to this. More than once Rome has been in the balance. It happened in the group stage, with two defeats in the first three days and a second place behind Betis grabbed only in the last evening, that of the Olimpico against Ludogorets. Then in the playoffs against Salzburg, the first opponent to drop from the Champions League, come back at home after the defeat in Austria. The Olimpico was also a valuable ally in the first leg against the Royal Society to then defend the double advantage in San Sebastiàn. It's still, the defeat of Rotterdamoverturned with a 4-1 in extra time on another fantastic night in front of their fans. And to think that 10′ from the end, the draw by Igor Passion he seemed to have brought Roma back to terms with its history, often characterized by comebacks that are only savored. And finally at Bayer Leverkusensurpassed at the Olimpico thanks to a goal by another son of Rome, by another boy from the nursery, Edward Bove. The same one who was out of role in the final minutes of the Bayarena, on the right wing, looking after Adli as soon as he entered. Unspeakable suffering in the final minuteswhich led many to think of a bitter ending, of a goal that would inevitably have arrived in injury time and which would have caused the Giallorossi to collapse in extra time. This was not the case, not even in Germany. Rome in Budapest can write another page of historyin total contrast with what many Roman fans of different generations have lived up to today.






