From Goalkeeper to Mechanic: The Unexpected Career Change of Kevin Hernández

In his prime, Kevin Hernández was considered one of the most promising Honduran goalkeepers. He had a successful career playing for Real España Machine, one of the biggest soccer teams in Honduras. He played for 11 years, won multiple titles in the National League, represented Honduras in the Olympics, and was part of three World Cup processes. However, after a sudden and silent retirement, Hernández decided to pursue his second passion as an automotive mechanic.

Hernández recently opened the ‘Two One Autocenter’ workshop in San Pedro Sula, where he combines his love for soccer with his skills in automotive mechanics that he learned from his stepfather since childhood. In an interview with Diario La Prensa, Hernández revealed the reason behind his retirement and the challenges he faced.

Hernández explained that he decided to retire despite having offers because he realized the harsh reality faced by players from small teams in Honduras. He saw the lack of support they received and the difficulties they went through, which made him lose his love for the game. Instead, he chose to focus on his new business and utilize the skills he learned as a child.

Reflecting on his playing days, Hernández admitted that he made many mistakes in his personal life, which prevented him from establishing himself as a successful goalkeeper. He got carried away by fame and bad influences, wasting a lot of time and money. He tearfully shared how he spent a large sum of money he received as a prize for qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in less than a month.

Now, Hernández regrets his past actions and wants to serve as an example for young players. He urges them to make the most of their time, not just spending it on parties and fleeting pleasures. He advises players to focus on their development, study, and be prepared for life after soccer. He also emphasizes the importance of saving and having a plan for the future.

While Hernández left Real España with some resentment, he is proud to have been a key player in the team’s 12th cup win. He cherishes the good memories, titles, great moments, and friendships he made during his playing career.

Hernández’s new passion for automotive mechanics led him to open the ‘Two One Autocenter’ workshop with his wife in San Pedro Sula. They saw the opportunity in a city with a high number of cars and decided to invest their savings in this venture. With his newfound focus, Hernández is determined to succeed in his new entrepreneurial journey while leaving behind the regrets of his past.

Share this: Facebook

X

