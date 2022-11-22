DOHA. The World Cup is tinged with black and white. Yesterday evening, at the Al Ryyan Stadium, Weston McKennie made his debut, the US midfielder opposing Wales, first of the eleven Juventus players (record in Serie A), called up to Doha and today, taking the field Argentina and France, big favorites with the Brazil, plus Poland who dreams of surprising, five teammates will imitate him: finishes and muscle awakenings in the closed of golden retreats will decide who will play in the starting lineup, the emotions will still be strong for everyone, even for those, like Angel Di Maria, among the leaders of the ‘Albiceleste, has already tasted three times the special atmosphere that reigns these days between skyscrapers and desert, technological systems and sea.

I debutantes

Together with him, in Lionel Scaloni’s national team that has “requisiteed” a part of the men’s wing on the Qatar University campus, plays Leandro Paredes, who is instead making his first appearance. Debut in the world championship also for Adrien Rabiot, the only Juventus representative in France due to the injury which, since the beginning of the season, has prevented him from being able to see Paul Pogba on the pitch. “His personality will be missed”, exclaims Olivier Giroud, even if no one is looking for an alibi in the Al-Messilla Luxury Hotel: “The leadership process – says coach Deschamps, a former Juventus player in the double role of midfielder and coach, also referring to Benzema – happens over time, is achieved through seniority and experience and only some have the ability. However, beyond the absences, we have what we need to do well ».

The three favorites are joined by Wojciech Szczesny and Arkadiusz Milik, strong points of Poland who challenge Mexico in the match that will mark the debut, as fourth official, of one of the referees chosen for the World Cup: the French Stephanie Frappart. Both the goalkeeper and the striker have already been part of the 2018 expedition.

The derby in the family

At this point, there will be five of them waiting for the debut and, curiously, they will all live it together tomorrow in Brazil-Serbia: an authentic family derby, enhanced in charm by the roles played, since the striking force of the White Eagles is entrusted to Filip Kostic, as assist man, and Dusan Vlahovic as finisher, while coach Tite, to balance a finally solid team without betraying a highly technical and imaginative DNA, imported the black and white “bloc” made up of Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro and Danilo.

Kostic and Danilo have already experienced the world vertigo, while Alex Sandro made his debut who four years ago despite being in the green and gold round was excluded, Bremer who at the time was playing for Atletico Mineiro of Belo Horizonte and had not yet known the limelight and Vlahovic who was a kid and only appeared in the national team in 2020.