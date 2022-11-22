Home News Carnival Ivrea 2023, the male protagonists presented in the town hall
Carnival Ivrea 2023, the male protagonists presented in the town hall

Carnival Ivrea 2023, the male protagonists presented in the town hall

THE PRESS CONFERENCE

Carnival Ivrea 2023, the presentation of the male protagonists in the town hall. Marcello Feraudo, a citizen designated to be General 2023, will have saber and feluca. Bis for the Substitute Grand Chancellor Erino Mignone. New face for the Podestà: it will be Piero Groia. With them, in the civic building, the president of the Foundation of the Historic Carnival of Ivrea Piero Gillardi and the deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli (video by Massimo Sardo)Institutional moment in the Golden Room for the presentation of the male characters of the Historic Carnival 2022

