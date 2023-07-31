From Scarafoni to Baldieri up to Di Chiara: chef, ice cream maker or entrepreneur, the new life of those who said no to modern football

A lifetime of scoring, ad train a team, to massage the muscles of the players or to manage the career of samples. Then at some point the football world you no longer feel it is yours and you prefer to get away from it, starting to do something else entirely. There are many examples of disillusioned who after a long career have found their way elsewhere. Because today is no longer their football. Attacker over the years Eighty e Ninety with the shirts of Ascoli, BariPisa, Cesena, Palermo, Lorenzo Scarafoni for seven years he has had a bathhouse in Marina di Altidona (in the Marches) managed with his wife. “Today I’m a cook – she smiles, while talking to ilfattoquotidiano.it – I’m done with football, I only watch a few games Champions on TV. After finishing my career as a footballer, I was a deputy for three years Mazzonethen I started training on my own, but it’s not easy to stay in the environment if you are not aligned with those of the giri righteous. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses when I was playing either, but today the credibility of insiders is 0.00 percent. There are people who pay to coach, but I don’t blame the system, that’s not why I couldn’t establish myself as a coach, I probably had limits. But I have no regrets. The former comrades come to me, they take a day at the beach, in my opinion some pity me, but I am proud of what I do. I think it is they who have never been able to enter the vita normalafter you stop playing”.

As well as Scarafoni, also the Roman Paul Baldieri he was a striker for National Under 21the one of Vialli e Mancini. For about ten years he has been running an artisan ice cream parlor with his family in Leccewhere he played a lot. “I closed twenty years ago after seven seasons in Federation, I received a letter: goodbye and thank you. For me, the beauty of football – he tells a ilfattoquotidiano.it– it was when I dreamed of being a footballer as a child, then I had a good time but only in the province where I was also considered a human being. I therefore chose to raise my children, to move the family to Salento, enjoying life. I slowed down, before I was going too fast. In the ice cream parlor I learned to do everything, from washing the cups to prepare the most particular tastes. Knowing the trade well gave me the safety to know how to do something even in prospect futura. The farewell to football for a player is not traumatic, it is very traumatic. Roma recently called me for the fortieth anniversary of the scudettobut I didn’t go: that year I had only done benches and made my debut exclusively in Coppa Italia. When they announced my name in the stadium, I was fishing in the sea”.

As a coach Stefano DiChiara he did a lot in Serie C, after a career as a footballer in B and A, also together with his younger brother Alberto. Today she lives in Ostia and from his house he sees the sea. “They put me in a position to get away from football – she says to ilfattoquotidiano.it – I’m done, even if it was my life. Today i prosecutors they ruined football and if you don’t belong to certain teams you don’t work. It works like this: they give you two players good and they give you just as little, they offer you a good deal and a small deal. As a coach, I demanded carte blanche, I didn’t accept these things. So I was labeled a character uncomfortable. Every year there are dozens and dozens of coaches who graduate from Covercianobut then where do they go? They always train the same. There is no meritocracy”. Marcellus Bonetto he started working as a sports agent in 1984. In 1996 he became the first FIFA agent Italian. Over the years he will assist Zambrotta, JorgensenGilardino, Balzaretti, Paduan and many more, up to Messiah. Since 2021 he hasn’t renewed his card and today he no longer appears in the register of sports agents. He has recently collected his memories of him and those of his father Beppe in the book “Football stuff, Bull stuff“. “You It was a personal and conscious choice – she says to ilfattoquotidiano.it – the world of football I miss zero. There have always been improprieties, but for about ten years the fact of buying a player’s power of attorney has become almost the norm, it is often even recycling of dirty money. Beyond the moral and criminal issues, how capable, professional and honest can one be who pays for work for a footballer?”.

Stefano Favini he is the son of Mino, one of the greatest talent scouts in the history of Italian football. As a masseur Stefano worked among the Eighty eh Ninety In the As and for about ten years he was in the Federation in the various Under. “I have out of love of football, given that I have never had the all-encompassing passion of my dad, who had the ball and the ball. From Como I was sent away because Beppe Marotta he wanted me to cut off my pigtail, i didn’t, except go and collect the liquidation completely shaved. Today I wouldn’t go back to the world of football, it makes me angry that whoever runs it cart in a club, the money is always out. THE prosecutors? There have always been traffickers in the undergrowth and they knew each other. Now they work in full light, are revered and have been given permission to exercise until full Jack of power of the environment. Your attorney should be yours performance: if a prosecutor for his own interests reverses the merits he does not respect the primary law of sports“.