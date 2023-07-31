A Frenchman fell from a building while taking a picture | Info

French citizen Remy Lucidi, known for practicing extreme sports, died after falling from the 68th floor of an apartment building in Hong Kong.

Remi Lucidi (30) was climbing the Treganter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell, writes the South China Morning Post. Man, known online as Remi Enigma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hong Kong officials, Lucidi arrived at the building around 6 p.m. and told security he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

A security officer tried to arrest Lusidio after the supposed friend confirmed he had no idea who it was – but by then the stuntman had already managed to get into the lift. Security footage later shows Lucidi reaching the 49th floor and then climbing the stairs to the top of the building.

According to those who pursued Lucidius, they found an open door leading to the roof, but it was nowhere to be seen. Police say the man was last seen alive at 7:38 p.m., when he knocked on the penthouse window, prompting the maid to call police.

The source, who was not identified in Chinese media, said police believed Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse and had been banging on the window for help before the accident.

A source close to the investigation, the SCMP further writes, revealed that police found Lucidi’s body camera at the scene and it contained videos of his other death-defying attempts.

The police have not yet announced the official cause of the accident.

