from today on-line Sports Quotidiano – Sport Marketing News

A new digital space for fans, following in the footsteps of the historic Quotidiano Nazionale sports newspaper, is online from today.

All sports at national, local and amateur level told from the territories by the signatures of Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno.

sport.quotidiano.net

Serie A, B, C, D football, basketball, Formula 1, world championship, volleyball. All men’s and women’s sports, the amateur categories directly from the area. Results and standings in real time.

All this and much more on sport.quotidiano.net, the new website of QUOTIDIANO SPORTIVO, the historic sports newspaper of QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE, which is evolving to give more and more space to the story of sport and its protagonists.

From 11 May, readers can keep themselves constantly updated on sport.quotidiano.net, the new digital channel of the QN network and its dedicated social content.

‘Quotidiano Sportivo is dedicated to those who want to follow all sports of all categories, it is designed for those looking for complete and present information on the territory – declares Agnese Pini, director of Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione, Il Giorno and Light! – Sport has always been one of the central themes of our magazines, but today it is expanding. We now have a new space: more functional and more inclusive’.

“This new project is the perfect example of synergy between our digital and print newsrooms. – adds Giancarlo Ricci, deputy director of Il Giorno, ilgiorno.it, daily.net, ilrestodelcarlino.it, lalazione.it – On the new QS we will tell the stories and protagonists of the sports most loved by Italians, starting from football and motorsports, but not we will fail to deal with minor sports, which do not always find space in the Italian information landscape, and above all with small local realities. All by exploiting the deep knowledge of the territory of our magazines and the enormous potential offered by digital”.

‘QS has always been an innovative magazine, born from the idea of ​​our publisher to treat national and local sport with equal attention and passion and above all to give great visibility to all sports, not just football. – concludes Corrado Piffanelli, Head of Sports Editing – Sports Newspaper – And the results of recent years in swimming, tennis, athletics and many other sports confirm how right this intuition was. Now our leap into digital wants to be another important choice, not only in technology, but also in terms of mentality, content, form of communication and above all the involvement of readers and followers”.

QS will also benefit from the audience of the QN system: the articles of the new QUOTIDIANO SPORTIVO website will be launched from the pages of Quotidiano Nazionale, from that of il Resto del Carlino, from La Nazione and from Il Giorno and from the social contents from all the profiles of the group.

An entirely new design will characterize the Sports Newspaper system both online and on paper. Qs is on newsstands every Monday with QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno a 20-page in-depth analysis and from Tuesday to Sunday 8 daily pages, enriched by infographics and rankings.

The launch of sport.quotidiano.net is supported by the “SPORTING GREEN: LOCAL, NATIONAL, DIGITAL” campaign in the publications QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno, printed and online; social reels; content; newsletters, radio, TV and events.

QUOTIDIANO SPORTIVO will be the official media partner of FIT WTA FLORENCE WOMEN’S TENNIS, of FIT ABSOLUTI OUTDOOR, of the FANTINI CLUB of Cervia and will award a special prize to STRABOLOGNA 2023.

The new QS will be presented in Rome by Agnese Pini on 6 June, during an event attended by CONI President Giovanni Malagò.